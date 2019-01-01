EXTRA TIME: South Africa arrive in Egypt while Banyana Banyana leave France
On Tuesday the Bafana Bafana squad arrived in Cairo, Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Having a look at the Bafana stars touch down in Cairo, has made a number of fans even more excited for the upcoming Afcon.
Until now we've been following the team training in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, but we are now just a few days away from the start of the tournament.
Egypt will host Zimbabwe in the opening game on Friday, and then Bafana's first game will be against Ivory Coast on Monday.
In the Twitter posts below, we also added a video of Ghana star Asamoah Gyan talking about the Black Stars performance against Bafana, and their own readiness for the Afcon.
Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana crashed out of the World Cup on Monday night, losing 4-0 to Germany in their third group game.
South Africa lost all three of their games in France, previously losing to Spain and China, and aptain Janine Van Wyk posted a special message underlining how proud she is of her team.
There is also a studio discussion from eNCA on what Banyana's poor World Cup experience will mean in the long run.
Finally, we contrast that with an earllier video, from the BBC, of the South African stars expressing their excitement before the game against Germany.
Many South Africans may be disappointed with their results, but the players will also look back at these trips and will never forget walking onto the biggest stage, touring France and coming up against the toughest opposition in the world.
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CkVkMyaFMn— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 18, 2019
Our boys have landed safe in Cairo. 🇪🇬— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 18, 2019
Do us proud. The Nation is fully behind you 💙👏 #WeAreUnited #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1SubiE4Zli
#AFCON2019 is calling, Cairo is the destination. Covering Africa’s spectacle in Egypt 🇪🇬, courtesy of @Hollywoodbets . Looking forward to this month long tourney and we will keep you updated. @BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AQVXOtwwIJ— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 18, 2019
Bafana Bafana upon arrival in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday morning for the AFCON 2019 tournament pic.twitter.com/4eYJIoh32B— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 18, 2019
Ghana’s General Captain Asamoah Gyan, after the team’s goalless game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. The Black Stars are still winless in two friendly games before the AFCON pic.twitter.com/uPqJm1YO7V— Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) June 15, 2019
#BanyanaBanyana 's maiden appearance at the #FIFAWWC ended with a sizeable defeat to Germany last night. Former Banyana Banyana midfielder Nthabeleng Modiko joins @AngieEllse #MorningNewsToday Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/TJpuPS4re1— eNCA (@eNCA) June 18, 2019
“Hopefully the world sees us with a different eye now and they remember @Banyana_Banyana .”— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) June 17, 2019
It’s South Africa’s first time at the @FIFAWWC and now they take on the giants, Germany.
They tell @MimosaFawaz they don't plan on giving up, quite yet... #RSAGER l #FIFAWWC l #RSA pic.twitter.com/MSCy3Qv21j