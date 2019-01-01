Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Okocha, Omeruo, Arsenal celebrate Alex Iwobi at 23

Comments()
Getty Images
Social media has been bubbling with greetings for the Arsenal forward who is a year older today

Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo, Premier League outfit Arsenal and the Nigeria Football Federation joined Alex Iwobi in celebrating his 23rd birthday on Friday.

The celebration comes a day after the forward was missing in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat of Valencia in the first leg of their Uefa Europa League semi-final clash.

Certain club and international teammates took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the Nigeria star, his uncle Okocha and his club sent their best wishes with pictures of their favourite moments from the past year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday bro, wishing you all the best things in life,age gracefully and all your heart desires God will grant you ❤️🙏🏽🎂🥂

Editors' Picks

A post shared by The Real Jay Jay (@official_jj10) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🥜 The Nutmeg Prince doing what he does ⁣ ⁣ #Arsenal #Iwobi #Nutmeg #NaijaBoy #HappyBirthday

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

Article continues below

Close