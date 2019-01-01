EXTRA TIME: Okocha, Omeruo, Arsenal celebrate Alex Iwobi at 23
Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo, Premier League outfit Arsenal and the Nigeria Football Federation joined Alex Iwobi in celebrating his 23rd birthday on Friday.
The celebration comes a day after the forward was missing in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat of Valencia in the first leg of their Uefa Europa League semi-final clash.
Certain club and international teammates took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the Nigeria star, his uncle Okocha and his club sent their best wishes with pictures of their favourite moments from the past year.