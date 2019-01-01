EXTRA TIME: Nigeria's Odion Ighalo celebrates Afcon goalscoring feat
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo celebrated his goalscoring feat in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with his teammates ahead of their friendly game against Egypt.
Ighalo ended the qualification series as the highest goalscorer with seven goals in six matches ahead of Burundi striker Abdul Razak who notched six goals.
The forward was among the goals as the Super Eagles rounded up their qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Seychelles on Friday.
On Monday night before their match against the Pharaohs in Asaba, the 29-year-old alongside the rest squad made merry and marked the personal record with a specially made cake.
Double joy.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 25, 2019
We celebrate the qualification of our #U23Eagles for the final round of the #U23AFCONQ with a resounding 4-0 second leg win over Libya today in Asaba.
We also celebrate @ighalojude for emerging top scorer of the #AFCON2019Q with 7 goals. pic.twitter.com/WoFCmiYMIe