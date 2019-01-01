EXTRA TIME: Middlesbrough fans compose song for ‘African Zidane’ John Obi Mikel

The Nigeria captain is gradually winning the hearts of Boro faithful with his fine performances in the middle of the park

fans are in love with John Obi Mikel and have resorted to compose a special chant for their January signing.

Mikel joined Tony Pulis' men on short-term deal to stay closer to his family after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

The Super Eagles skipper has been impressive in his last five outings for Boro and was a key player in their 1-0 win over last Saturday that moved them to the Championship playoff spot.

A Rolls-Royce of a midfielder 🚘



WE’VE GOT MIKEL 🎶 #UTB pic.twitter.com/uZoY4YzJMe — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 17, 2019

His remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed and the club faithful have showed their love for the midfield maestro with a chant that pays tribute to him as 'African Zidane'

"We've got Mikel, John Obi Mikel," the lyrics read.

"I just don't think you understand.

"The midfield man, the African Zidane.

Oh we've got John Obi Mikel."

Sums it up. Best player in the league UTB pic.twitter.com/KiwZidHJqd — Josh Conroy (@JoshConroy9) February 17, 2019