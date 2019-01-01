EXTRA TIME: Mane, Koulibaly and other African stars shift focus to national duty

Several African stars will be playing in their national colours this weekend as the continent draws the curtain on the Afcon qualifying round

star Sadio Mane and a host of African stars are expected to play for their respective countries in the final phase of the 2019 qualifiers this weekend.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is a notable absentee who has been snubbed by Javier Aguirre while some players including ’s Hakim Ziyech, 04’s Amine Harit, ’s Ola Aina have withdrawn to continue recovery from injury.

, Madagascar, , Mali, , , , , Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Mauritania, , and host country have qualified for the biennial showpiece scheduled to commence in June while other nations including , Libya, , DR Congo and have all to play for this weekend.