EXTRA TIME: Kanu reunites with 'old friend' Ronaldinho

The African legend shared some time with the two-time Fifa World Player of the Year

Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu reunited with Brazil legend Ronaldinho and hailed him for his impact in the football world.

During their active playing days, both players were influential figures for their clubs and on the international scene.

Kanu broke the hearts of Brazilians with his brace that completed Nigeria’s 4-3 comeback victory against the South Americans in a semi-final game at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

Seven years later, Ronaldinho made his way into the national team set-up and helped the Selecao thrash the Super Eagles 3-0 in an international friendly at the Abuja National Stadium with the former Arsenal forward in action.

Apart from their rivalry on the international level, the duo enjoyed several successes at the club level that include Uefa Champions League triumph amongst others before hanging up their boots.

Kanu who is now committed to helping the less privileged kids and saving lives through the Kanu Heart Foundation, shared a picture of him hugging the former Barcelona and AC Milan star with a lovely caption.