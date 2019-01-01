EXTRA TIME: Kanu, Aiyegbeni encourage Anthony Joshua after losing heavyweight titles

The Nigeria-born boxer lost four world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden on Saturday

Former internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Yakubu Aiyegbeni have shown solidarity with Anthony Joshua after his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday.

Joshua was knocked down four times by the Mexican boxer, which prompted the referee to wave the fight off in the seventh round and announce Ruiz the winner by technical knockout.

The loss was Joshua's first defeat in 23 professional fights as he lost his WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts in New York City.

While Joshua will be aiming to come back stronger, Kanu and Aiyegbeni have offered messages of support.