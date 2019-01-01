EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune, PSL stars and the media react to Bafana Bafana's first Afcon 2019 win
Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.
The winning goal came from a Bongani Zungu header where Namibia's defenders left the South African player wide open to score from a corner.
The South African media were not impressed with this Bafana performance, criticising their stuttering build-up play, making heavy weather of the Namibians.
We also take a look at a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) star player's reaction to Bafana's win.
Finally, from before the game there's a video of the team's arriving at the stadium, including South Africa singing.
YESSSSSSSSS boys 👏👏— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 28, 2019
Great win tonight @BafanaBafana !!! Keep it up and get ready for another big battle in the next game. 🇿🇦 #AFCON2019
Really don’t understand the lack of subs.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 28, 2019
We will need a better goal difference if we finish third! 😭😭😭— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 28, 2019
Concerned Bafana Bafana still struggling to breakdown "easier" teams. South Africa were lucky with Bongani Zungu's goal as Namibia defenders corner marking was awful. Baxter's tactics tend to work best when already winning. Good news is there are no more easier teams ahead #Afcon— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) June 28, 2019
We’ve secured our 3 points 🕺🏽🕺🏽 let’s go all out against Morocco lads @BafanaBafana #bafanakaofela 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ngv9cQS5FF— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 28, 2019
I can’t watch this— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 28, 2019
Time for changes. Lorch and Serero ? #SLLive— Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) June 28, 2019
Asbonge kwedini @zungu_bongani pic.twitter.com/qzeuCBtx9h— Ayanda Patosi (@AyandaPatosi) June 28, 2019
I sat here on this couch for all these minutes but I sure as hell can't tell you what I just watched on this Blaupunkt. Sure, we won this thing 1-0, but I can't tell you what just happened here. Maybe Stuart Baxter can explain it better cause me, I have no words... #AFCON2019— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) June 28, 2019
Man of the Match with his trophy. pic.twitter.com/hNQPfsk9R0— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 28, 2019
Long gone are the days of a striker able to get onto the end of passes and put the ball into the back of the net. I can only name three strikers who knew where the 🥅 ⚽️ were @bennimccarthy17 @shaunbart9 @markwilliams @BafanaBafana 1-0 Namibia FT @percymuzitau22 should be MOTM— Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) June 28, 2019
Some kind of affection here 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥— TheAmbassadors 🇿🇼 Closet 🇿🇼 (@brian300981) June 28, 2019
Its Bromance at @CAF_Online
Picture of the Tournament. pic.twitter.com/K105nL8SFk
Bafana need another goal. Ivory Coast has same points and a single goal#Afcon2019— Jimmy Tau (@Jimmytau2) June 28, 2019
'@komphelasteve has strong opinions on @BafanaBafana lineup that was just announced 🚨🚨🚨@SPORTATSABC #SABCFootball #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fvUAWxymia— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) June 28, 2019
You may sit 🔙 and take a look at Group D's chart now...😂#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cSghBWTvkI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 28, 2019
FullTime #BafanaBafana win the match 1-0 #Namibia #TotalAFCON2019— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) June 28, 2019
@BafanaBafana 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DzlwtYSbJg— jackson mabokgwane (@JMabokgwane) June 28, 2019
Backing @BafanaBafana today! Let’s get behind the boys 🚀🏆— Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) June 28, 2019
Lets Go @BafanaBafana. 3points a must.give it everything👊🏽⚽️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— Bevan Fransman (@bevan_fransman) June 28, 2019
Make a way for #BraveWarriors and #BafanaBafana 🔥 #TotalAFCON2019 #RSANAM pic.twitter.com/4XkjFMPzzB— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 28, 2019