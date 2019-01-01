Women's World Cup
EXTRA TIME: How the critics reacted after Bafana Bafana lost against Morocco in Afcon 2019

This is how the South African media reacted to Bafana Bafana's performance against the Atlas Lions in Egypt

South Africa lost 1-0 to Morocco due to a late goal by Moubarak Boussoufa at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana failed to clear a set piece, the ball bounced kindly for Boussoufa who then produced outstanding technique to strike it into the net past Ronwen Williams.

South Africa defended for the whole game, without getting a single shot on target so it was too late to change their approach in the three minutes of injury time.

Twitter went into meltdown after the game, and we take a look at how South African football, the media and Bafana legend Steven Pienaar reacted to the performance.

Pienaar called for Thembinkosi Lorch to play but he didn't get his wish. At the end of the game, he stated, "That’s what you get when you try defending the whole game."

Read the full reaction here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

