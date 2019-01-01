EXTRA TIME: Fiorentina duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Ribery bond over dinner

The Ghana star is enjoying the company of his friend in Florence after joining the Serie A side last month

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Franck Ribery took time out to have dinner on Tuesday evening after making their debuts on Saturday.

They joined Vincenzo Montella’s squad this season, with Boateng signing a two-year deal from Sassuolo earlier in July, while Ribery joined as a free agent after leaving at the end of last season.

This will be the first time both forwards are playing together, although they have met as opponents during Boateng’s stint in the .

Tuesday’s outing seems to be the first of many after the Ghana star opened his Fiorentina goal account in his first Serie A game of the 2019-20 season .

Ribery and Boateng will be hoping to help the Viola bounce back from their defeat to when they visit for their next league fixture on Sunday.