EXTRA TIME: Eto'o, Ayegbeni, Essien and African legends at The Best Fifa award ceremony
Four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o, Nigeria legend Yakubu Ayegbeni, Ghana’s Michael Essien and Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga were present at the 2019 Best Fifa award ceremony.
They joined several ex-footballers including Brazil's Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos to grace the glamorous event staged in Milan on Monday.
While the African legends turned up for the event in their suits and ties, Eto'o rocked a silk jacket.
Unfortunately, no African footballer won an award in the event with Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the Men's Player of the Year ranking, behind winner Lionel Messi, runner-up Virgil van Dijk and third placed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Before presenting the Best Fifa Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award to Netherlands player Sari van Veenendaal, Eto'o named Salah and Mane as his favourites for the award.
“The best one for me is Mohamed Salah [and] Sadio Mane, but they’re not here," he said.
#milano #milan #milanfashionweek #prada #valentino j ai toujours un sentiment mitigé lorsque je suis ici à milan entre Tristesse et joie ... Certains comprendront...... me voila en route pour le #uefabestplayer à la #scalademilan heureux d être toujours parmis les prestigieux invités de cette événement Merci à la @fifaworldcup et à l @uefa_official GOD IS GOOD