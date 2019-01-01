EXTRA TIME: Drogba and other African stars join old age challenge

The continent's stars are not left out of the buzz going around on social media, to see how football stars would look in future

African stars including two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba, 's Asamoah Gyan, Kevin-Prince Boateng and 's Ikechukwu Uche took to social media to transform themselves and see what they would look like when they grow old.

Fans across the world have been using the viral filter and the continent's stars have joined in the challenge to show the world a glimpse of their face when they grow older in decades to come.

Among these players, who looks dapper in his old age?