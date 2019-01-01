EXTRA TIME: Bakary Sako joins Benteke, Batshuayi for Drake’s O2 concert

Following Saturday's triumph at Selhurst, the trio joined the Candian rapper for the first of his seven nights tour in London on Monday

star Bakary Sako was in the company of teammates Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi to enjoy Drake's music concert at the O2 Arena.

Drake kicked off his much-anticipated 'Assassination Vacation Tour' in London on Monday and also featured Future as a guest performer.

Sako who was missing in action on Saturday as the Eagles defeated 2-0 in their Premier League fixture joined thousands of fans to turn up for Drizzy.

Article continues below

Ahead of Wednesday's clash against Spurs at their new stadium, the trio took a short break from football to enjoy live music from the Grammy winner.

Back in January, the Mali international returned to Selhurst Park on a short-term deal for a second stint after an unimpressive spell in Championship where he played just two games for West Bromwich Albion.

Sako's only appearance for Roy Hodgson’s team dates back to February when he was introduced as a 91st-minute substitute for Jeffrey Schlupp in a league game against .