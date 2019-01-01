Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang meets Black Panther star after Newcastle United triumph

Even though the 29-year-old did not have a chance to do his superhero celebration, he was joined by a ‘Wakanda’ star at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang met Black Panther movie star Letitia Wright after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

Aubameyang was introduced as a second-half substitute for Alex Iwobi in the 61st minute and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette’s 83rd-minute goal as Unai Emery’s side secured their 19th win of the season which moved them to the third spot in the Premier League table.

On Monday, the 29-year-old missed some goalscoring chances to stretch his tally of 17 league goals and recreate the renowned Wakanda celebration he did in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Rennes in the Uefa Europa League round of 16 clash.

At the end of the game, Wright who played the role of Shuri in the blockbuster move tried out a couple of Wakanda moves with the Gabonese star.

