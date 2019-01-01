EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang meets Black Panther star after Newcastle United triumph

Even though the 29-year-old did not have a chance to do his superhero celebration, he was joined by a ‘Wakanda’ star at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang met Black Panther movie star Letitia Wright after ’s 2-0 win over on Monday night.

Aubameyang was introduced as a second-half substitute for Alex Iwobi in the 61st minute and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette’s 83rd-minute goal as Unai Emery’s side secured their 19th win of the season which moved them to the third spot in the Premier League table.

On Monday, the 29-year-old missed some goalscoring chances to stretch his tally of 17 league goals and recreate the renowned Wakanda celebration he did in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Rennes in the Uefa Europa League round of 16 clash.

After seeing @Aubameyang7 put on the black panther mask after scoring. I had to head down to @Arsenal to check out the game. Happy I did! Really enjoyed it! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) April 1, 2019

At the end of the game, Wright who played the role of Shuri in the blockbuster move tried out a couple of Wakanda moves with the Gabonese star.