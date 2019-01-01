EXTRA TIME: Arsenal's Aubameyang meets Formula One star Hamilton at Italian Grand Prix

The Gabon international made the most of his break to support the Mercedes driver in his quest for glory in Italy

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined several sporting stars including African legend Didier Drogba at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

With Gabon not in action during this international break, Aubameyang used the opportunity to visit the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza where he met Formula One champion Lewis and other top drivers.

The 30-year-old also had a tour of the Mercedes garage and a picture pose with Hamilton, who finished third in the race behind teammate Valtteri Bottas and winner Charles Leclerc.

It was a relaxing outing for Aubameyang who was in the company of his brother and spouse.

Arsenal fans would hope the Gabon forward, with three goals in four league games so far this season, continues his fine goalscoring run when they visit for their Premier League fixture on Sunday.