EXTRA TIME: Alex Iwobi spends time with Jay-Jay Okocha before Arsenal return

After helping the Super Eagles secure back-to-back wins during the international break, the 22-year-old caught up with his uncle

star Alex Iwobi met his uncle and former Wanderers captain Jay-Jay Okocha before reporting to London Colney for training.

Iwobi was in action as bagged a 3-1 win over Seychelles in their final 2019 qualifiers last Friday and also played a part in their 1-0 win over in Tuesday's international friendly.

His international commitment ruled him out of the Gunners' 3-2 win over Al Nassr in Dubai on Tuesday but he is set to join the rest of squad as they prepare for Monday's Premier League match against at Emirates Stadium.

For Arsenal fans, they will be hoping that his meeting with his uncle, seven-time African Footballer of the Year, spurs him to extend his tally of three goals in 27 league appearances as the club chase a qualification ticket for next season's Uefa .