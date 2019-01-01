EXTRA TIME: African legend Samuel Eto'o returns to Cameroon to put smiles on faces
Former Cameroon international Samuel returned home to put smiles on young children's faces by making their dream of seeing one of Africa's most decorated footballer come true.
In partnership with Fifa Foundation, Eto'o visited young refugees camped in Yaounde due to the civil unrest in the Central African Republic this week.
From hugs, to mingling and to playing football with the kids, the former Barcelona and Chelsea star, unarguably, had a fun-filled return to his home.
Proud of being awarded with this incredible surprise! 👏— Red Deporte (@RedDeporteONG) March 19, 2019
These kids really enjoyed an opportunity like that, sharing special moments with an idol like @setoo9 .
"Once in a lifetime" 💪⚽️
Thanks so much to @FIFAcom.https://t.co/uLsZRNIj4P pic.twitter.com/bcbHvEVJb0
On Saturday, the 38-year-old would be rooting for the Indomitable Lions as they chase qualification ticket for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a tie against Comoros at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.
It's a cliche written many times over. But the beauty of football, is that you can play it anywhere. With anyone. All you need is a ⚽️. @setoo9 was drenched in sweat playing with the children. We're not sure who had more fun! The projects that FIFA will part fund again in 2019 here, will support educational awareness around topics as diverse as Malaria, HIV/Aids, gender equality and environmental awareness. The work done by the Sport and Education Network is giving these refugee children displaced by civil conflict in the Central African Republic, hope. Skills for a future that won't be easy. But hopefully brighter. #yaounde #cameroon #samueletoo #fifa #education #socialintegration #community