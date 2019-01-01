AIFF Executive Committee might recommend sanctions on Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj

The Committee will discuss the quantum of sanction to be imposed on Ranjit Bajaj for his comments on social media...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee is set to deliberate on the quantum of punishment to be imposed on Ranjit Bajaj, owner of FC, for his social media comments which AIFF feels has brought disrepute to the apex governing body of football in , Goal has learnt.

Bajaj has been vocal on social media criticizing the federation and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL). He has also targetted AIFF President Praful Patel in his tweets.

This describes the role of AIFF my parent body .... it’s so true that it’s funny but really sad at the same time !!😢😢😂😂😢😢 pic.twitter.com/9sbCcXmNCs — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) June 23, 2019

Hello AIFF😊Guess what I got my hands on .... the secret elusive MASTER agreement between RELIANCE& AIFF. Will be revealing ten pages a day from tomorrow, so that all fans & sports lawyers out there can tear it apart & show the public how @praful_patel & co SOLD @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/6PLVoJmY0g — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) June 22, 2019

AIFF considers that his social media activities have defamed the organisation and the executive committee will discuss about the punishment to be meted out which they might send as a suggestion to the Ethics Committee which will convene a day later on July 10.

AIFF’s Code of Ethics can apply to any conduct or omission that damages the integrity and reputation of football in India and in particular to illegal, corrupt, fraudulent, immoral and unethical behaviour.

A possible ban or a monetary sanction or a combination of both might be imposed on Bajaj.