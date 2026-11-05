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Mohamed Saeed

Ex-Manchester United star Clayton Blackmore apologises for Mason Greenwood 'come home' post following Fenerbahce win over Liverpool

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Former Manchester United defender Clayton Blackmore has been forced to issue a public apology after sparking a social media backlash with comments regarding Mason Greenwood. The 62-year-old had urged the forward to return to Old Trafford following his impressive performance in the Champions League.

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Controversy following Champions League heroics

The situation developed shortly after Fenerbahce secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Greenwood, now 25, played a central role in the Turkish side's triumph by netting an equaliser during the first half against United's historic rivals. His performance prompted Blackmore to take to social media to celebrate the result, but his choice of words quickly drew significant criticism from the United faithful and the wider football community.

On his official X account, the former Wales international wrote: "Well done Mason Greenwood beating Liverpool. Come home to us please." The post immediately ignited a firestorm of disparaging comments, reminding the former defender of the circumstances surrounding the winger's departure from English football. The backlash was so swift and severe that Blackmore felt compelled to address the matter just two hours later, claiming he had misunderstood the current legal standing and status of the former Red Devils academy graduate.

Blackmore backtracks after social media outcry

The post quickly drew a wave of condemnation from supporters, leading Blackmore to issue a formal clarification just hours later. Taking to his personal account, Blackmore apologised to everyone he upset with his remarks, claiming he was under the impression that the player had been fully cleared of previous allegations.

"Sorry I've offended anyone but I heard he had been cleared of any wrongdoing I apologise to everyone I've upset with my comments like I said I thought he had been cleared of everything and he’s had a baby with his girlfriend. Big sorry," he wrote on X.

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Greenwood's complicated Old Trafford exit

Greenwood's departure from Manchester United remains one of the most contentious episodes in the club's recent history. Once considered the crown jewel of the Carrington academy, the striker's career at the club was halted in 2022 following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. While the Crown Prosecution Service eventually dropped all charges in early 2023, United conducted a lengthy internal investigation that ultimately concluded it was best for both parties if he continued his career elsewhere, following significant pressure from fans.

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A quieter life in Istanbul

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Since his permanent exit from the North West, Greenwood has sought to rebuild his reputation away from the intense glare of the English media. After a productive loan spell in La Liga with Getafe, he moved to Marseille before joining Fenerbahce for a fee of approximately £33 million this summer. His life in Istanbul has been relatively quiet, as he has largely avoided the limelight that usually accompanies star signings. The forward currently resides in the Sarıyer district, a popular area for foreign players, where he is reportedly neighbours with former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and ex-Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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