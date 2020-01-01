Ex-Liverpool striker Crouch ‘concerned’ about Saka’s future at Arsenal

The Anglo-Nigerian winger has a year left to run on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium

Former striker Peter Crouch has admitted he is “concerned” about Bukayo Saka’s contract situation at , fearing he could leave.

The 18-year-old’s contract runs out in 2021 and there has not been any talk. Should he fail to renew, it could mean he leaves at any stage from now or allows his contract to expire and leave as a free agent.

Crouch is worried Saka’s situation could continue the trend of Arsenal losing their best players and not offering them better contracts.

Saka has been a sensation this season, playing 32 times in all competitions under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, playing a more prominent role under the latter.

The Anglo-Nigerian teenager has scored three goals and provided 11 assists. His competitive assist tally is only behind ’s Kevin De Bruyne (18), Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (14) and international Riyad Mahrez (12) in the Premier League.

His latest assist was for Nicolas Pepe’s goal in Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat at and Hove Albion on Saturday which strengthened the Seagulls quest to avoid relegation by going five points clear, while for the Gunners, they are eight points away from the top four and it could widen should beat on Sunday.

"I would be concerned [if Saka left]. It's happened time and time again at Arsenal,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“I'm not sure who's in charge of contracts, but it needs to be sorted out.

"They're giving big, big contracts to players who don't want to be there and they haven't sorted out someone with immense potential like Saka.

"Some players are lacking a little bit of desire at Arsenal, and you have to say, he's been the shining light.

"A club of Arsenal's stature, they should be trying to tie down these top young players. It's a surprising thing that they haven't been able to do that."

Arsenal’s next two league games will be on the road against in-form and top four chasers .

They also have a consecutive stretch of four difficult games to come in the month of July against Wolverhampton Wanderers, , north London rivals Hotspur and then league leaders Liverpool.