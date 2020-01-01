Ex-Liverpool striker Cisse keen on comeback to reach Ligue 1 milestone
Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement to score 100 Ligue 1 goals, with the former Liverpool and France striker insisting he "won't be at peace" until he tries.
Cisse swapped football to focus on a DJ career in 2017, though he made brief comebacks with Swiss side Yverdon and Italian minnows Vicenza 1902, having initially retired in 2015.
However, the 38-year-old – who earned 41 caps and claimed the 2003 Confederations Cup with France and celebrated Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup success at Liverpool – is determined to make a comeback.
Cisse is stuck on 96 Ligue 1 goals following spells with top-flight French clubs Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia.
"At the start, it was almost a joke," Cisse told L'Equipe. "But little by little, it really became a wish.
"I have always said that passing the 100-goal mark was something very important to me. Being four goals away bothers me.
"If it doesn't happen, at least I would have tried and I could close the book of 100 goals. But until I try everything, I won't be at peace."
Cisse added: "You have to see this as a bet, as an additional player in the workforce and not as an element that can play 90 minutes. Even I can't lie to myself to that extent, but I can still do service."
Cisse left Ligue 1 at the end of the 2014-15 season following a brief spell with Bastia, which brought six league goals in 27 appearances.
While he also added 24 to his tally during a productive spell at Marseille between 2006 and 2008, the majority of Cisse’s Ligue 1 goals came at his first club, Auxerre.
He bagged an impressive 70 league goals in 128 league appearances for Auxerre, earning himself a move to Liverpool in 2004 after twice topping the division’s scoring charts.
In a colourful club career, Cisse also turned out for the likes of Panathinaikos, Sunderland, Lazio, Queens Park Rangers and Kuban Krasnodar.
He won the 2002-03 Coupe de France with Auxerre, a trio of trophies – FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup – with Liverpool, and a Greek league and cup double with Panathinaikos.
Cisse also scored nine goals in 41 games for France, and was a member of their victorious 2003 Confederations Cup squad.