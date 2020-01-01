Ex-Bafana midfielder Fortune credits Manchester United’s Rashford for humility

The retired Red Devils midfielder has heaped praise on the 22-year-old for his service to the community

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune has credited striker Marcus Rashford for setting an example and putting the community first as he is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

The retired Red Devils midfielder believes the 22-year-old hitman’s humility is in line with the former European champions’ values.

Rashford is set to receive the honorary doctorate from the university after his incredible work in campaigning against child poverty in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[What] Marcus showed there was the humility of the highest level because it means to think about himself and his family, he thought about other people,” Fortune told SkySports. “Every kid around the country, and not what’s the word now, it sums up Manchester United as a club.

"What Marcus has done there, it's selflessness, as I said, it’s the humility of the highest level.”

The forward's campaigning prompted the UK government to make a U-turn on the decision of whether to extend free school meal vouchers through to the summer in order to support the poorest and most vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis.

Fortune has echoed the sentiments of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also applauded the international for being a role model and caring for others.

“We’re so proud of Marcus and I’ve said it a few times, a great person he is and great human being,” Solskjaer said, as per the Manchester Evening News .

“He cares so much about others than himself, the work he’s done, he cares so much more about others than himself. Very proud of him and hopefully he’ll keep his personality for the rest of his life and be himself.”

Apart from ensuring school children get free meals at school, Rashford has also made contribution and had an impact on society in his work with a charity organization FareShare, where he has helped supply enough food for four million meals for vulnerable families across the UK.

Meanwhile, the former United development product now joins the likes of former and legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton, and ex- skipper Vincent Kompany to receive the doctorate, which is the highest honour the university can bestow.

On the field of play, Rashford has featured in 38 matches scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists for the Old Trafford-based side across all competitions this term.