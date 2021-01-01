'Everything with Messi is progressing adequately' - Laporta 'convinced' Barca captain will sign new deal

The newly re-elected club president has vowed to "do everything" possible to make sure the Argentine remains at Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he's "convinced" Lionel Messi will sign a contract renewal and that "everything is progressing adequately" between club and player behind the scenes.

Messi is just over two months away from becoming a free agent, having yet to reach an agreement with Barca over an extension amid reported interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

It has been suggested that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's illustrious 17-year career at Camp Nou will end this summer, but Laporta is still confident of tying a prized asset down to fresh terms after being re-elected as club president last month.

What's been said?

Asked for an update on Messi's contract situation, Laporta told Deportes Cuatro: "Everything is progressing adequately.

"I will do everything within the club's capabilities to get him to stay. That's what we're doing. Messi is motivated.

"He is an extraordinary person and I am convinced that he will want to continue at Barca."

Messi's stance on his future

Messi pledged to remain on Barca's books for one more season after reversing his decision to formally request a transfer in the wake of a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old has since knuckled down to help Ronald Koeman usher in a new era at Camp Nou, but has insisted he won't make a final decision on his future until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season," Messi said in December. "The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.

"I don't know if I'm going to leave or not and if I leave, I would like to leave in the best way."

Messi's record for Barca this season

Whether or not Messi commits to the Blaugrana for another year will likely depend on how well they finish the season, with two trophies still up for grabs.

Barca are third in La Liga with eight games left, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and also have a Copa del Rey final clash against Athletic Club to take in this weekend.

Messi has contributed 29 goals and 13 assists to Barca's cause through 39 outings in all competitions to date, including 23 in La Liga - four ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in the race for the Pichichi.

