'Everything was really bad' - Germany boss Low laments Spain humiliation in record-breaking loss

The head coach saw his side slump to their worst defeat in almost 90 years after being thrashed in Seville

head coach Joachim Low has admitted "everything was really bad" for his side during their 6-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in the match, while Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal also netted at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

The result was Germany's worst defeat in almost 90 years – and their worst competitive defeat ever.

More teams

Speaking to ARD after the match, Low expressed his disappointment at what he called a "pitch-black day" for the 2014 World Cup champions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"It's hard to explain at the moment, we had a pitch-black day when nothing worked at all," Low said. "Everything was really bad today in every respect. You couldn't find anything good. We wanted to be brave and play forward but nothing worked today – neither offensively or defensively.

"After the first goal we gave up our whole concept. We opened up and the Spaniards were so good that they took advantage of it. No organisation, no proximity to the players, no communication. We gave up order and that was deadly."

After a performance like the one his side turned in, Low was inevitably going to be asked about axed trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

In a stunning move in March 2019, Low announced that all three players, then at , would no longer be considered for international selection.

The trio have continued to perform well for their club sides in the meantime, with Hummels having moved back to last summer.

Article continues below

Low, however, continued to maintain that he would not consider reversing his decision on the three players, despite Tuesday's heavy defeat.

"We have said that we trust the players we have," Low said when asked about the trio. "We were on a good path, but today we have seen that we are not as far along as we thought we would be."

With Tuesday's result clinched a berth in the UEFA Nations League finals, which are set to take place in October 2021. Germany are second in Group A4 and could finish in third should defeat in their final match and make up a two-goal difference.