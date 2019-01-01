'Everyone likes Pogba' - Barcelona vice-president also a fan of Hazard & Salah ahead of summer window

The Camp Nou giants are among those to have been linked with a move for the Manchester United midfielder, but Jordi Mestre is giving little away

vice-president Jordi Mestre has admitted that “everyone likes Paul Pogba”, but says the same can be said for Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah and there is no guarantee any of them will end up at Camp Nou.

A trio of star turns currently turning out in the Premier League have sparked talk regarding possible moves to at various stages.

Barca, along with Clasico rivals , are considered to be the most likely landing spots for global icons.

All would be welcome at the Liga champions, with the Blaugrana forever in the market for world-class talent.

It could be that Pogba and Hazard become available this summer, with their respective futures at and being called into question, but Mestre is reluctant to be drawn on speculative links.

He told Sky: "Everyone likes Pogba.

"But not every player that we like comes to Barcelona.

"I like him a lot, you can't question the quality that Pogba has, but you could say the same about [Mohamed] Salah or [Eden] Hazard - they're world class.

"But not all world class players, and those that I like, come to Barcelona. What we need to do is make sure those that are with us at the moment are very happy."

Barcelona are already well-stocked for creative talent in midfield, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic on their books.

They are also sparking transfer rumours, despite both being eager to remain in their current surroundings.

Mestre has suggested that Rakitic will be going nowhere, with the international tied to a deal through to 2021 and expressing a desire to honour that agreement.

"Rakitic has a contract [at Barcelona], we renewed it last year," Mestre said.

"He's a great player, a very important one in the squad and he's a sensational person. We're in love with Rakitic."

While Rakitic is expected to stay put, Goal has revealed that Coutinho is also seeking to spend the foreseeable future in Catalunya despite the former playmaker being linked with a return to the Premier League.