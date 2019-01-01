'Everybody knows Messi is the best' - Suarez says Barca team-mate proves supremacy 'every day'

The Uruguay forward has struck up a superb partnership with Messi over the years, and says he has no doubts at all who is the best in the world

Lionel Messi proves he is the best player in the world day after day at and "everyone knows" it to be true, says Luis Suarez.

Uruguayan striker Suarez last month celebrated the fifth anniversary of his debut for the Camp Nou giants, and since his switch from to he has forged a devastating partnership with Messi.

This season is proving no different, with the duo contributing 14 La Liga goals between them despite Messi having missed early games of the season with injury.

The debate as to who is the greatest player in the world between Messi and former rival Cristiano Ronaldo, now at , has rumbled on for over a decade.

But for Suarez, there is simply nobody better than Argentinian Messi.

"Messi has helped me a lot in my personal growth," he said. "We had an affinity from the beginning. From coexistence came friendship, and the moments I spent with him also helped on the pitch," Suarez told Barcelona's official website.

"Everyone knows that he is the best in the world. He has proven it and continues to prove it day after day.

"He has shown me his companionship a thousand times. He helped me when I was fighting for the Golden Boot. The other day, at , he gave me a goal."



Despite heading into the international break at the top of La Liga, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has found himself under pressure having seen his side drop 11 points from 12 matches this term.

Barca have a tricky period over the coming month, with fixtures against and , a trip to and the rescheduled Clasico with Madrid on December 18.

Suarez, though, is relishing what is to come.

He said: "A very nice month is ahead. We like those, both as footballers and also people. There will be a Clasico too.

"You have to be mentally and physically prepared. Maybe we won't win every game or have it easy, but we hope to do our best with the support of the fans.

"We have not had a simple league start. We gave away points that in other years we hadn't lost, but we know that other teams are also competing well."