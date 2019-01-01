'Every goal I score is important' - Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reflects on Brighton draw

The 27-year old Ivorian is pleased to have written his name on the scoresheet for the Eagles

Wilfried has stated he feels "overjoyed" to have scored for in Monday night's 1-1 Premier League home draw with and Hove Albion, stressing each goal he scores as "important."

It was the Seagulls that took the lead via Neal Maupay in the 54th minute.

With defeat staring at the Eagles face, Zaha came up with the equaliser 12 minutes from time with a thunderous drive from a tight angle on the left after receiving a long ball from James Tomkins.

"I was just so overjoyed, I was glad I managed to get the goal for the team because we worked so hard," Zaha told Sky Sports after the match.

"We’ve got a good run going so I’m glad we can carry it on.

"Each goal is massive really because this is a big game. Over time there have been more important goals but I feel like every game, every goal I can get in a game is important so I’m glad I could get one today."

Zaha was equally pleased with the draw in a game of two halves.

"I’m just glad we managed to get back in it, really. If you can’t win it, don’t lose. I’m glad we managed to get that point at least," the former winger continued.

"We didn’t have the best first-half because we basically didn’t get anything but in the second-half, we pushed on, we pressed them and I feel that we deserved a point at least.

"We barely had the ball, so even having attacks, we were too tired to do anything. So props to them, they did their job to be honest in the first-half. We had to do something second-half."

Zaha now has three goals in his last five Premier League appearances having gone 11 games without one this season.

Palace remain ninth on the log, missing the chance to move above Wolverhampton Wanderers in eighth.

They are one point and a place above .