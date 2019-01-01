Everton boss Marco Silva admits he ‘cannot control’ Idrissa Gueye's future

The Toffees didn't sanction the departure of the Senegal international in January, when they rejected two offers for their star midfielder

manager Marco Silva has admitted that he ‘cannot control’ Idrissa Gueye's future as another transfer window draws near.

made a concrete effort to secure the signature of the 29-year-old in January but the Toffees rejected the French champions.

Premier League side have also been reported to be interested in the energetic midfielder who is under contract with the Toffees until 2022.

Regardless of his failure to secure a ‘dream move’ away from the Goodison Park outfit during the last transfer window, he has continued to impress.

His 126 tackles rank him as the best tackler in the English top-flight this season and helped keep 10 clean sheets in his 28 league appearances.

Overwhelmed by the attitude of the international, the Portuguese tactician has lauded the professionalism of his midfielder.

"Firstly, he showed me and all of you how he is a good professional," Silva told Echo.

"Sometimes, when you have an opportunity in your mind but you lose it because you have a contract with the club and you are an important player for that club, and you miss out on what could be your dream, sometimes it is not easy for a player.

"He is showing how he is a good professional and how he is working really hard. He is having a very good season, his best season at Everton. He is improving, knowing better what I want coming from a player in his position.

"He is enjoying his football and he is improving every match.

"Let's see. He is an important player and will continue being an important player but about what can happen in the summer or not, this is something I cannot control but we are really happy with him."

Gueye has been handed a deep-lying midfield role this season and Silva is impressed with his performances in the position.

"Sometimes last season he played a little bit more forward but we have asked him to play a bit more positional," he said.

"I am giving him a little bit of a different role and he is improving and knowing better what the team needs from him.”

The midfielder will be expected to play a key role for Senegal in the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions are paired in Group C alongside , and .