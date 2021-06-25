The midfielder says he's still adjusting to his fame in Europe as he revealed what he'd be doing if he wasn't a professional soccer player

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie says that he is still learning how to live with his fame in Italy as he discussed his time with Juventus, his American football aspirations as a youngster and his growth into the rivalry with Mexico.

McKennie recently completed his first season with the Italian giants, becoming a key midfielder for Juve, who opted to make his initial loan move from Schalke a permanent one.

And, over the course of that year and even with the coronavirus impacting life all over the world, McKennie says that he's still had to adjust to his newfound fame, with his dogs even emerging as recognizable faces in Turin.

What was said?

"It's obviously the biggest club in Italy right now, so whenever I walk into the city, which I don't do that often, I get stopped probably like every 10 meters," McKennie told reporters in Dallas as part of the building to the MLS Next playoffs. "It's kind of one of the things where I enjoy going out and I love being out because I like interacting with people but also I like to enjoy my privacy.

"Even when I wear a mask and a hoodie, people still recognize me. Here [in Dallas] it's kind of one of those where I go out and every once in a while someone will recognize me so I'm kind of not looking over and trying to avoid.

"In Italy, people will follow you for like 200 yards and walk into stores that you're going into and corner you and take photos, which I kind of feel is part of the profession, but it's also one of the things where I just want to be off to myself, just enjoy a walk or take my dogs out.

"Even my dogs over in Italy are recognizable now so it's kind of hard to just get out."

Trading football for soccer

McKennie was born in Texas but lived in Kaiserslautern, Germany from age six to nine as his father was stationed at a nearby base with the U.S. Air Force.

It was during that time that McKennie fell in love with soccer, the game that has now taken him to the very top of Europe's elite.

But, before falling for soccer, McKennie admittedly did have a passion for American football, and he believes he could have someday grown into an NFL player if he stuck with the sport.

"Probably playing American football, to be completely honest," he said when asked what he'd be doing in life if he never dove in on soccer. "I played that before I moved to Germany because my dad was in the military. That's one of the reasons I started playing soccer, because they didn't have that for my age over there in Germany.

"I'd probably be playing American football, sitting here like 200 pounds and stocky.

"I think I could have made the NFL if I would have stuck with it. I'm one of those guys where whatever I do and try to give my 100 percent to it. So if that was American football, I would have stuck with that and gave everything to that as well."

Having recently helped lead the U.S. to the Nations League title with a win over Mexico, McKennie is back in Dallas for a short break as he visited FC Dallas, the club where he began his career.

McKennie rose through the club's academy before heading to Schalke in 2016, becoming the first of several European exports for FC Dallas in recent years.

Having been away for some time due to the coronavirus and his own career in Europe, McKennie wasted little time in diving back into the Dallas soccer scene, hopping into a local pickup game during his summer stop in his hometown.

"Being with my family, visiting my friends, playing pickup at the Pit," McKennie said. "When I come back, it's a feeling I don't really get over in Europe. I get to be myself, like a normal kid from Dallas."

Boys to men

McKennie and the USMNT recently took down Mexico in a program-defining win as they defeated their rivals to claim the Nations League title.

The two may face off at this summer's Gold Cup, albeit with weakened squads, which makes the upcoming World Cup qualifiers the next time the rivals go head to head at full strength.

And it's a match McKennie is looking forward to as he believes the U.S. is starting to truly grow from a group of talented young players into a team.

"The rivalry we have against Mexico is one of those games that can go either way, and soccer is a game that can go either way," he said. "You can be on top of your game one day and the other not.

"We beat them now I think twice and they've beaten us I don't know how many times but it's one of those things that we just always have to be ready to play them and we always have to be mentally prepared because we know it's gonna be a dogfight. We know that it's gonna require mental stability and everything.

"I can't guarantee anything. I think we've made tremendous steps as far as our growth and turning boys into men out on the field whenever we do play them. I think it'll be definitely an exciting rivalry for the years to come."

