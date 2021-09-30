Europa League: Rangers have no added pressure against Sparta Prague – Aribo

The Nigeria international is upbeat about the Gers’ chances against the Czech First League side

Joe Aribo disclosed that Rangers will ‘show a sense of composure’ when they take on Sparta Prague in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The Scottish Premiership side travels to the Generali Ceska pojisťovna Arena with the ambitions of picking their first win after crumbling 2-0 to Olympique Lyon on matchday one.

For the Czech First League outfit, they must silence the Gers to brighten their chances of qualifying from Group A that parades Danish giants Brondby.

Although bookmakers have Steven Gerrard’s charges installed as firm favourites to pick all points, the Nigeria international stated that will not bring pressure on the team.



“Nothing has changed. Every game we play we want to win, it’s still the same task at hand, we still need to win and focus on the task at hand,” Aribo told the club website.



“There’s no added pressure, we know that it is an important game, and we want to get the result.

“We know that we have one job to do and that’s to perform, the manager blocks the external noise out and gets us focused on the job at hand.”

“We know that they are a good team, we’ve spoken to the staff about them,” he continued.

“We’ve set a game plan on how we’ll try to beat them. Last year, they were a good side against our rivals and we’re going to have to be at our best to get the result that we want.

“We need to show a sense of composure in these games. We’re playing against very good teams and opposition that will hurt us if we don’t stay strong or remain a good shape. We need to make ourselves hard to play against.”

The Super Eagle also talked about his aspirations to keep developing his performance in the 2021-22 season as well as become an asset to the 55-time Scottish kings.



“I want to add goals to my game and leave a mark on the pitch. I aim to do more and be more important to the team,” Aribo added.

“We’ve spoken about wanting to be better and to improve. It shows that there is no complacency in the squad.



“We always want to be the best and that just shows how strong we are as a team.



“I go into every single game wanting to be the best that I can possibly be.”