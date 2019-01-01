Europa League: Mikel's Trabzonspor bow to Nyom's Getafe
The hosts secured maximum points thanks to an 18th-minute strike from Angel Rodriguez inside Madrid’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
32-year-old Rodriguez capitalised on the visitors’ sloppy defending to head home Raul Carnero’s cross. The header beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir who was in goal for the Super Lig outfit.
18' | ¡¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOL del @GetafeCF!!!!, marca Ángel el primero del partido.@GetafeCF 1-0 @Trabzonspor #VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/r9bgJtde8z— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 19, 2019
Having impressed in Trabzonspor’s 2-2 draw with Genclerbirligi on Sunday, Mikel earned Unal Karaman’s trust to start in Spain. However, his presence could not save the Black Sea Storm from making a false start in the tournament.
His compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme who also made the starting XI was replaced by Firatcan Uzum with seven minutes left to play.
Cameroon's Allan Nyom and Morocco's Faycal Fajr were on from the start to finish for Jose Bordalas' Getafe.
Trabzonspor would be hoping to bounce back when they welcome Group C opponents, Basel to the Medical Park Stadium on October 3. Before then, they will try Sivasspor and Besiktas for size in Turkey’s elite division fixtures.