Europa League last-16 draw: Barcelona face Galatasaray, while West Ham land Sevilla
Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the last-16 of the Europa League, while West Ham have been paired with six-time winners Sevilla.
Elsewhere, Scottish champions Rangers take on Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig must overcome Spartak Moscow in order to reach the quarter-finals.
There are two meetings between French and Portuguese sides, as Braga face Monaco and Porto tackle Lyon, while Atalanta come up against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis square off against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Europa League last-16 draw in full
Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade
Braga vs Monaco
Porto vs Lyon
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
The bigger picture
Barcelona are more accustomed to the Champions League at this time of year, but they will not have things all their own way against Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Sevilla are Europa League specialists, and will provide Premier League top-four challengers West Ham with a tough test.
Rangers will need to raise their game again after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs in order to claim another notable scalp in Red Star Belgrade.
Europa Conference League last-16 draw in full
Marseille vs Basel
Leicester vs Rennes
PAOK vs Gent
Vitesse vs Roma
PSV vs FC Copenhagen
Slavia Prague vs LASK
Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar
Partizan vs Feyenoord
Bigger picture
Leicester have been handed a testing last-16 draw against Ligue 1 outfit Rennes – who have in-demand Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku on their books.
Jose Mourinho has won just about everything there is to win in club management, but he does not have a Europa Conference League title to his name and will be eager to make history by leading Roma to victory in the inaugural competition. The Serie A giants will need to overcome Vitesse.
Elsewhere, Marseille take on Basel and PSV face FC Copenhagen.
Slavia Prague will take on LASK, PAOK lock horns with Gent, Partizan take on Dutch opposition in Feyenoord and Bodo/Glimt’s reward for seeing off Celtic in the knockout play-offs is a clash with AZ Alkmaar.