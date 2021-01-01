Europa League: How to watch Manchester United vs AS Roma in India - TV, live stream

The Red Devils and I Giallorossi lock horns in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night...

Premier League giants Manchester United take on Serie A side AS Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal at the Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils had last won the Europa League title in the 2016-17 season and will be hoping to take a step forward towards winning their second title. Roma, on the other hand, have never won the Europa League.

Here's how you can watch Manchester United vs AS Roma in India.



Contents

Where to watch or stream the Europa League match

Europa League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

Return to top

Europa League Preview

In a bid to win their first trophy of the 2020-21 season, Manchester United will hope to get the better of their Italian opposition in the semifinal of the Europa League over two legs and make it to the final of the competition after a gap of four years.

Ahead of the tie, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær delivered good news for the fans as star striker Marcus Rashford has recovered from his injury and will feature in the matchday squad against Roma. Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw return to Europa League action after they were suspended for the club's quarterfinal second leg tie against Granada. Among the major absentees, star player Anthony Martial will miss the tie due to a knock.

It is a reunion for central defender Chris Smalling and winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan who are all set to face their former team Manchester United on Thursday. Roma, though, will miss the services of Pedro and Gianluca Mancini.

A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as the two teams lock horns in the first leg on Thursday.

Semifinal 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 30 12:30 AM Manchester United vs AS Roma Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD/ Sony Liv

Road to Semifinal

Manchester United joined the Europa League 2020-21 campaign from the round of 32 after finishing third in the Group H of the UEFA Champions League behind PSG and RB Leipzig. The Red Devils had defeated Red Star Belgrade (4-3 aggregate) in the round of 32 and then got the better of AC Milan in the round of 16 (2-1 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, they had beaten Granada 4-0 over two legs.

AS Roma were in Group A alongside Young Boys, CFR Cluj and CSKA Sofia. Roma had topped the group stage with 13 points. In the round of 32, they defeated Braga 5-1 on aggregate and then beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16 5-1 over two legs. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Ajax 3-2 on aggregate.

Article continues below

Return to top

Related links