Europa League draw: Man Utd could face Istanbul Basaksehir in quarter-finals while Inter vs Leverkusen is possible
Manchester United will face either Istanbul Basaksehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, as they hold a commanding 5-0 lead over LASK in their last-16 encounter, while Serie A giants Inter are facing up to a meeting with Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen if they overcome Getafe.
The Italian outfit are yet to take in the first leg of their last-16 clash, with Sevilla and Roma also having both legs at that stage to take in.
United are among those to have one foot in the quarter-finals, having secured an impressive win in Austria prior to lockdown, with Basel another seemingly set to progress after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their initial clash.
Bayer Leverkusen hold a 3-1 advantage over Rangers, Shakhtar Donetsk are leading Wolfsburg 2-1, Istanbul Basaksehir will be looking to defend a 1-0 lead over Copenhgan, while Wolves and Olympiacos are locked at 1-1.
With competitive football having been forced to shut down in mid-March, and with the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sporting events around the world, the final stages of the Europa League will be staged in one region – in an effort to avoid issues regarding travel and testing.
The 2019-20 mini-tournament will be played in venues across four cities in Germany: Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne between August 10 and 21.
The stadiums that will be used are Koln's RheinEnergieStadion, Duisburg's MSV-Arena, Fortuna Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena and Schalke's Arena AufSchalke.
Europa League quarter-final draw:
Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/FC Basel
LASK/Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir/FC Copenhagen
Inter/Getafe vs Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen
Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla/Roma
Europa League semi-final draw:
Winner of quarter-final 4 vs winner of quarter-final 2
Winner of quarter-final 3 vs winner of quarter-final 1
All of the remaining last-16 encounters will be played to a finish on August 5/6.
The quarter-finals will then be held on August 10/11, with the semi-finals happening the following week on August 16/17.
The final will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on August 21.