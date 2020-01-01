Europa League draw: Man Utd could face Istanbul Basaksehir in quarter-finals while Inter vs Leverkusen is possible

The Red Devils have discovered their potential opponents for the last eight & semi-finals, with Rangers and Wolves also plotting routes to glory

will face either or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the , as they hold a commanding 5-0 lead over LASK in their last-16 encounter, while giants are facing up to a meeting with or if they overcome .

The Italian outfit are yet to take in the first leg of their last-16 clash, with and also having both legs at that stage to take in.

United are among those to have one foot in the quarter-finals, having secured an impressive win in prior to lockdown, with another seemingly set to progress after beating 3-0 in their initial clash.

Bayer Leverkusen hold a 3-1 advantage over Rangers, are leading 2-1, Istanbul Basaksehir will be looking to defend a 1-0 lead over Copenhgan, while and Olympiacos are locked at 1-1.

With competitive football having been forced to shut down in mid-March, and with the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sporting events around the world, the final stages of the Europa League will be staged in one region – in an effort to avoid issues regarding travel and testing.

The 2019-20 mini-tournament will be played in venues across four cities in : Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne between August 10 and 21.

The stadiums that will be used are Koln's RheinEnergieStadion, Duisburg's MSV-Arena, 's Merkur Spiel-Arena and 's Arena AufSchalke.

Europa League quarter-final draw:

Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/FC Basel

LASK/Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir/FC Copenhagen

Inter/Getafe vs Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla/Roma

Europa League semi-final draw:

Winner of quarter-final 4 vs winner of quarter-final 2

Winner of quarter-final 3 vs winner of quarter-final 1

All of the remaining last-16 encounters will be played to a finish on August 5/6.

The quarter-finals will then be held on August 10/11, with the semi-finals happening the following week on August 16/17.

The final will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on August 21.