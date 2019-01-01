Euro 2020 qualification: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The long road to Euro 2020 has begun and the groups are beginning to take shape after the opening matchdays
International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.
Euro 2020, the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th birthday of the first ever tournament.
UEFA's 55 member associations will be desperate to take their place on the stage for such a historic venture, but there is only room for an exclusive group to compete at the finals.
The qualification stage is under way and Goal brings you everything you need to know.
Euro 2020 qualification groups, fixtures & results
Note: Teams marked with an asterisk are assured of a place in the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performance.
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England*
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+5
|3
|2
|Montenegro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kosovo*
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 22
|Bulgaria 1-1 Montenegro
|7:45pm
|Mar 22
|England 5-0 Czech Republic
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|Kosovo vs Bulgaria
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|Montenegro vs England
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Czech Republic vs Bulgaria
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Montenegro vs Kosovo
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Bulgaria vs Kosovo
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Czech Republic vs Montenegro
|7:45pm
|Sep 7
|Kosovo vs Czech Republic
|2pm
|Sep 7
|England vs Bulgaria
|5pm
|Oct 11
|Czech Republic vs England
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Montenegro vs Bulgaria
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Bulgaria vs England
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Kosovo vs Montenegro
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|Czech Republic vs Kosovo
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|England vs Montenegro
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Kosovo vs England
|7:45pm
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luxembourg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Portugal*
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ukraine*
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Serbia*
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 22
|Luxembourg 2-1 Lithuania
|7:45pm
|Mar 22
|Portugal 0-0 Ukraine
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|Luxembourg vs Ukraine
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|Portugal vs Serbia
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Lithuania vs Luxembourg
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Ukraine vs Serbia
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Serbia vs Lithuania
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Ukraine vs Luxembourg
|7:45pm
|Sep 7
|Lithuania vs Ukraine
|5pm
|Sep 7
|Serbia vs Portugal
|7:45pm
|Sep 10
|Lithuania vs Portugal
|7:45pm
|Sep 10
|Luxembourg vs Serbia
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Portugal vs Luxembourg
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Ukraine vs Lithuania
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Lithuania vs Serbia
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Ukraine vs Portugal
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|Portugal vs Lithuania
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|Serbia vs Luxembourg
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Luxembourg vs Portugal
|2pm
|Nov 17
|Serbia vs Ukraine
|2pm
Group C
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 21
|Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
|7:45pm
|Mar 21
|Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Netherlands 2-3 Germany
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus
|7:45pm
|Jun 8
|Estonia vs Northern Ireland
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Belarus vs Germany
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Belarus vs Northern Ireland
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Germany vs Estonia
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Estonia vs Belarus
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Germany vs Netherlands
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Estonia vs Netherlands
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Northern Ireland vs Germany
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Belarus vs Estonia
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|Belarus vs Netherlands
|5pm
|Oct 13
|Estonia vs Germany
|7:45pm
|Nov 16
|Germany vs Belarus
|7:45pm
|Nov 16
|Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Germany vs Northern Ireland
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Netherlands vs Estonia
|7:45pm
Group D
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 23
|Georgia 0-2 Switzerland
|2pm
|Mar 23
|Gibraltar 0-1 Republic of Ireland
|5pm
|Mar 26
|Republic of Ireland vs Georgia
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Switzerland vs Denmark
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Georgia vs Gibraltar
|5pm
|Jun 7
|Denmark vs Republic of Ireland
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Denmark vs Georgia
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Gibraltar vs Denmark
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland
|7:45pm
|Sep 8
|Georgia vs Denmark
|5pm
|Sep 8
|Switzerland vs Gibraltar
|5pm
|Oct 12
|Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
|2pm
|Oct 12
|Denmark vs Switzerland
|5pm
|Oct 15
|Gibraltar vs Georgia
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Denmark vs Gibraltar
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Switzerland vs Georgia
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Gibraltar vs Switzerland
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Republic of Ireland vs Denmark
|7:45pm
Group E
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Hungary
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group E fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 21
|Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan
|7:45pm
|Mar 21
|Slovakia 2-0 Hungary
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Wales 1-0 Slovakia
|2pm
|Mar 24
|Hungary 2-1 Croatia
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Croatia vs Wales
|2pm
|Jun 8
|Azerbaijan vs Hungary
|5pm
|Jun 11
|Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
|5pm
|Jun 11
|Hungary vs Wales
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Slovakia vs Croatia
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Wales vs Azerbaijan
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Azerbaijan vs Croatia
|5pm
|Sep 9
|Hungary vs Slovakia
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Croatia vs Hungary
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Slovakia vs Wales
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|Hungary vs Azerbaijan
|5pm
|Oct 13
|Wales vs Croatia
|7:45pm
|Nov 16
|Azerbaijan vs Wales
|5pm
|Nov 16
|Croatia vs Slovakia
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Wales vs Hungary
|7:45pm
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Sweden*
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Malta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|4
|Romania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Norway*
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6
|Faroe Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|s
Group F fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 23
|Malta 2-1 Faroe Islands
|5pm
|Mar 23
|Sweden 2-1 Romania
|5pm
|Mar 23
|Spain 2-1 Norway
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Malta vs Spain
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Sweden vs Norway
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Romania vs Faroe Islands
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Faroe Islands vs Spain
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Norway vs Romania
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Sweden vs Malta
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Faroe Islands vs Norway
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Malta vs Romania
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Spain vs Sweden
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Faroe Islands vs Sweden
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Norway vs Malta
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Romania vs Spain
|7:45pm
|Sep 8
|Spain vs Faroe Islands
|2pm
|Sep 8
|Romania vs Malta
|5pm
|Sep 8
|Sweden vs Norway
|7:45pm
|Oct 12
|Faroe Islands vs Romania
|5pm
|Oct 12
|Malta vs Sweden
|7:45pm
|Oct 12
|Norway vs Spain
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Faroe Islands vs Malta
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Romania vs Norway
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Sweden vs Spain
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Norway vs Faroe Islands
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Romania vs Sweden
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Spain vs Malta
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Malta vs Norway
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Spain vs Romania
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Sweden vs Faroe Islands
|7:45pm
Group G
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|2
|Israel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|3
|Macedonia*
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|4
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Austria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|6
|Latvia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
Group G fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 21
|Austria 0-1 Poland
|7:45pm
|Mar 21
|Macedonia 3-1 Latvia
|7:45pm
|Mar 21
|Israel 1-1 Slovenia
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Israel 4-2 Austria
|5pm
|Mar 24
|Poland 2-0 Latvia
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Slovenia 1-1 Macedonia
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Austria vs Slovenia
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Macedonia vs Poland
|7:45pm
|Jun 7
|Latvia vs Israel
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Macedonia vs Austria
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Latvia vs Slovenia
|7:45pm
|Jun 10
|Poland vs Israel
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Israel vs Macedonia
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Austria vs Latvia
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Slovenia vs Poland
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Latvia vs Macedonia
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Poland vs Austria
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Slovenia vs Israel
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Austria vs Israel
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Macedonia vs Slovenia
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Latvia vs Poland
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|Poland vs Macedonia
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|Slovenia vs Austria
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Israel vs Latvia
|7:45pm
|Nov 16
|Slovenia vs Latvia
|5pm
|Nov 16
|Austria vs Macedonia
|7:45pm
|Nov 16
|Israel vs Poland
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Macedonia vs Israel
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Latvia vs Austria
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Poland vs Slovenia
|7:45pm
Group H
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|Iceland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|3
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|4
|Albania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|5
|Andorra
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|6
|Moldova
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Group H fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 22
|Albania 0-2 Turkey
|7:45pm
|Mar 22
|Andorra 0-2 Iceland
|7:45pm
|Mar 22
|Moldova 1-4 France
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|Turkey vs Moldova
|5pm
|Mar 25
|Andorria vs Albania
|7:45pm
|Mar 25
|France vs Iceland
|7:45pm
|Jun 8
|Iceland vs Albania
|2pm
|Jun 8
|Moldova vs Andorra
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Turkey vs France
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Albania vs Moldova
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Andorra vs France
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Iceland vs Turkey
|7:45pm
|Sep 7
|Iceland vs Moldova
|5pm
|Sep 7
|France vs Albania
|7:45pm
|Sep 7
|Turkey vs Andorra
|7:45pm
|Sep 10
|Albania vs Iceland
|7:45pm
|Sep 10
|France vs Andorra
|7:45pm
|Sep 10
|Moldova vs Turkey
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Andorra vs Moldova
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Iceland vs France
|7:45pm
|Oct 11
|Turkey vs Albania
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|France vs Turkey
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Iceland vs Andorra
|7:45pm
|Oct 14
|Moldova vs Albania
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|Turkey vs Iceland
|5pm
|Nov 14
|Albania vs Andorra
|7:45pm
|Nov 14
|France vs Moldova
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Albania vs France
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Andorra vs Turkey
|7:45pm
|Nov 17
|Moldova vs Iceland
|7:45pm
Group I
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+4
|6
|2
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|3
|3
|Kazakhstan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|4
|Cyprus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+3
|3
|5
|Scotland*
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|6
|San Marino
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|0
Group I fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 21
|Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
|3pm
|Mar 21
|Belgium 3-1 Russia
|7:45pm
|Mar 21
|Cyprus 5-0 San Marino
|7:45pm
|Mar 24
|Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia
|2pm
|Mar 24
|San Marino 0-2 Scotland
|5pm
|Mar 24
|Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
|7:45pm
|Jun 8
|Russia vs San Marino
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Belgium vs Kazakhstan
|7:45pm
|Jun 8
|Scotland vs Cyprus
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Kazakhstan vs San Marino
|3pm
|Jun 11
|Belgium vs Scotland
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Russia vs Cyprus
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Cyprus vs Kazakhstan
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|San Marino vs Belgium
|7:45pm
|Sep 6
|Scotland vs Russia
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Russia vs Kazakhstan
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|San Marino vs Cyprus
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Scotland vs Belgium
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Kazakhstan vs Cyprus
|3pm
|Oct 10
|Belgium vs San Marino
|7:45pm
|Oct 10
|Russia vs Scotland
|7:45pm
|Oct 13
|Kazakhstan vs Belgium
|2pm
|Oct 13
|Cyprus vs Russia
|5pm
|Oct 13
|Scotland vs San Marino
|5pm
|Nov 16
|Cyprus vs Scotland
|2pm
|Nov 16
|Russia vs Belgium
|5pm
|Nov 16
|San Marino vs Kazakhstan
|5pm
|Nov 19
|Belgium vs Cyprus
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|San Marino vs Russia
|7:45pm
|Nov 19
|Scotland vs Kazakhstan
|7:45pm
Group J
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Greece
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|3
|Bosnia-Herzegovina*
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|4
|Armenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Finland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Group J fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK)
|Mar 23
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Armenia
|7:45pm
|Mar 23
|Italy 2-0 Finland
|7:45pm
|Mar 23
|Liechtenstein 0-2 Greece
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Armenia vs Finland
|5pm
|Mar 26
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Greece
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|Italy vs Liechtenstein
|7:45pm
|Jun 8
|Armenia vs Liechtenstein
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|5pm
|Jun 8
|Greece vs italy
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Greece vs Armenia
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|7:45pm
|Jun 11
|Liechtenstein vs Finland
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Armenia vs Italy
|5pm
|Sep 5
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
|7:45pm
|Sep 5
|Finland vs Greece
|7:45pm
|Sep 8
|Armenia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|5pm
|Sep 8
|Finland vs Italy
|7:45pm
|Sep 8
|Greece vs Liechtenstein
|7:45pm
|Oct 12
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
|5pm
|Oct 12
|Italy vs Greece
|7:45pm
|Oct 12
|Liechtenstein vs Armenia
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Finland vs Armenia
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Greece vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|7:45pm
|Oct 15
|Liechtenstein vs Italy
|7:45pm
|Nov 15
|Armenia vs Greece
|5pm
|Nov 15
|Finland vs Liechtenstein
|5pm
|Nov 15
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Greece vs Finland
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Italy vs Armenia
|7:45pm
|Nov 18
|Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|7:45pm
How to watch the Euro 2020 qualifying
In the United Kingdom, Euro 2020 qualifiers will be available to watch on a number of different channels.
ITV will broadcast England qualifiers, while Sky Sports will broadcast the games of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. S4C will cover Wales games live in Welsh.
In the United States, ESPN and Univision have the rights to Euro 2020 qualifiers.
How many teams qualify for Euro 2020?
Euro 2020 will see 24 teams compete for the right to be crowned the best team in Europe.
As you can see above, there are 10 qualifying groups: five groups of five teams (A-E) and five groups of six (F-J). The top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the European Championship.
The remaining four places at the tournament will be decided via play-offs, with 16 teams already guaranteed a place in that stage through their performance in the Nations League.
Those 16 teams are the winners of each Nations League group, but they may potentially qualify directly through their qualification group, in which case the next best ranked team of their Nations League section is allocated the play-off place.
None of the host nations will qualify automatically but, in order to give them a better chance of qualifying, a maximum of two host nations can be drawn in the same group.
When & where will Euro 2020 take place?
The 16th edition of the European Championship will kick off on June 12, 2020 and it will conclude on July 12, 2020.
Article continues below
It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.
The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.
Euro 2020 host cities
|City
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Johan Cruyff Arena
|56,000
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Olympic Stadium
|68,700
|Bilbao, Spain
|San Mames
|53,332
|Bucharest, Romania
|Arena Nationala
|55,600
|Budapest, Hungary
|Ferenc Puskas Stadium
|67,889
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken Stadium
|38,065
|Dublin, Ireland
|Aviva Stadium
|51,700
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Hampden Park
|52,063
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|90,000
|Munich, Germany
|Allianz Arena
|75,000
|Rome, Italy
|Stadio Olimpico
|72,698
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Krestovsky Stadium
|68,134