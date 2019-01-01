Ethiopia's Abera and Nigeria's Anu end 2019 on a high with Birkirkara in Malta

The African duo continued with their impressive run of form as they wrapped up the year on a winning note at home on Tuesday night

Loza Abera and Esther Anu ended 2019 on a high as they helped Birkirkara to a 4-0 victory over Kirkop United in Tuesday night's Malta Women's League encounter.

After winning their first silverware with Birkirkara last week, the African duo repeated the fine form for the Super Cup winners as they head into the mid-season break with a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Birkirkara could not find a breakthrough due to their wastefulness in front of goal as they were held to a 0-0 draw at half-time.

Some 10 minutes after the restart, Gabriella Zahra's cross located Abera and the Ethiopian made no mistake to fire past goalkeeper Sharon Costantino at Dingli Grounds.

In the 72th minute, Veronique Mifsud's well-taken corner kick was scored by Stephania Farrugia with a header to ensure the Stripes extended their lead.

Eight minutes later, Farrugia fired home her second of the match and Birkirkara's third off another corner from Mifsud.

Two minutes from full-time, Abera benefited from a rebound to grabbed her brace of the contest and fourth for the hosts.

With her brace, Abera, who played from the start to finish, takes her goal tally to 22 in nine games in all competitions, while 's Anu played for 82 minutes before Izabella Camilleri took her place.

The win means Birkirkara finished 2019 unbeaten and as leaders with a three-point lead on top of the table ahead of Mgarr United after eight matches this season.

On their return from recess, they hope to maintain their run, beginning against Swieqi United FC in their next tie on January 28.