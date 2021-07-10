Etebo: Watford gradually becoming Super Eagles camp – Pinnick

The Fifa executive council member was intrigued following the Hornets signing another player from the Nigeria senior national team

Watford are gradually becoming a Super Eagles camp, according to the president of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick.

The country’s football chief made the statement following the Hornets’ signing of Nigeria national team star Oghenekaro Etebo on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

Etebo’s move makes him the latest Super Eagle in Xisco Munoz’s team ahead of the 2021-22 English top-flight campaign after Emmanuel Dennis switched from Club Brugge permanently.

Also, that swells the number of Nigerians at Vicarage Road to six. Others include Tom Dele-Bashiru, William Troost-Ekong, Success Isaac, Dennis and Scotland youth international of Nigerian descent Dapo Mebude.

Pinnick discussed the trend with Watford’s technical director Cristiano Giaretta after watching Etebo’s first training session at Hertfordshire.

“Watford FC is gradually becoming a Super Eagles camp,” said Pinnick as per a statement made available to Goal by the NFF media department.

“I told Mr. Giaretta that we have six players at Watford FC now and three of them are regular Super Eagles teamers and therefore, we need to forge a stronger relationship with the club.

“Watford is returning to the Premier League in the coming season, so it is a good feeling all around.”

It will be recalled that former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo represented Watford between 2014 to 2017 before heading to Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai.

The NFF boss is also looking forward to building a bond with the club, as well as Leicester City and Everton.

“It is important to build these relationships. I am scheduled to meet with the club President and CEO of Watford FC in the coming weeks, and I also plan to meet with the CEOs of Leicester and Everton FC,” he continued.

“We are looking ahead to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 Afcon taking place early next year and relationships, understanding and mutual respect are key elements in the mix of the release and return of players.”