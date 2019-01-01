Esperance defender Sameh Derbali back for Constantine match; Khenissi, Badri, Belaili doubtful

The defending Caf Champions League champions have one foot into the semifinals after a 3-2 first leg win away in Algeria

Esperance veteran defender Sameh Derbali is back from injury for Saturday’s Caf quarter-final, return leg against CS Constantine at home.

Derbali missed the reverse fixture away in Constantine due to injury but is now available for selection ahead of the second leg.

According to The World News, while Derbali is back, captain Khalil Chemmam and fellow defender Ali Machani remain on the sidelines injured.

Chemmam and Machani also missed the match in Constantine.

“Khalil Chemmam and Ali Machani have not yet recovered from injuries (besides Sameh Derbali), while Youcef Belaili remains equally uncertain,” reported The World News.

With Algerian forward Belaili doubtful after sustaining an injury in the first leg, fellow forwards Yassine Khenissi and Anice Badri are also approaching fitness ahead of the match in Rades.

The trio was injured in the first leg and are struggling with injuries sustained.

Esperance will be out to consolidate the 3-2 away victory they recorded in the first leg while Constantine are keen to stage what would be a dramatic comeback.