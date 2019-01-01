Eriksen stay at Spurs considered 'vital' by Rose as Barcelona & Real Madrid talk rumbles on

The Tottenham defender considers it to be imperative that a Danish playmaker is tied to a new contract and prevented from heading elsewhere

Danny Rose considers it to be “vital” that Christian Eriksen is retained by , with a man yet to commit to a new contract continuing to be linked with the likes of and .

As things stand, the international is only tied to Spurs until the summer of 2020.

Those in north London are eager to ensure that the 27-year-old is not allowed to enter the final 12 months of his current deal and edge towards free agency.

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that discussions will continue with a key man, with there a confidence within the Tottenham camp that a deal can be agreed.

Rose hopes that proves to be the case, with the international full-back saying of Eriksen’s future: “It's obviously vital [that he stays].

“If you look over the five years that the manager's been here, Christian has played the most games and that says a lot.

“When Christian doesn't play, there are questions that we don't look the same. He links everything up for us.

“The lads in the changing room trust the people upstairs to hopefully get him to sign.

“We have every possible foundation at the club - the training ground, the stadium now, the fan-base, the players. But it's not just the foundations that attract players and make players want to stay.

“It's out of the players' control. We just have to trust that the people upstairs are going to do whatever they see fit to help us make that next step.

“We know that our manager is a winner. He demands the best from us and he wants to win something as well.

“So while everybody is on the same page, we can just look forward to next season and see what it brings.”

Eriksen was the match-winner for Spurs on his most recent outing, as he helped Pochettino’s side to edge out .

He recorded the only goal of the game in that contest two minutes from time to cement Tottenham’s standing in third spot in the Premier League table.

They will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a derby date with West Ham, before attention then turns to the first leg of a semi-final showdown with .