‘Eriksen situation shouldn’t happen’ – Mourinho frustrated by protracted transfer saga at Spurs

The Tottenham coach continues to see a Danish playmaker linked with a move elsewhere, but no deal has been done with the deadline approaching

Jose Mourinho is becoming increasingly frustrated by the Christian Eriksen transfer saga at , with the Spurs boss saying “this situation shouldn’t happen” so late in a window.

There is now less than a week before the January deadline passes.

No definitive decision has been made as yet on Eriksen’s future, with the Danish playmaker continuing to generate endless rounds of speculation as his contract runs down.

Those in north London have conceded that he is unlikely to commit to fresh terms, but no sale has been sanctioned despite plenty of interest from afar being mooted – with Serie A giants Inter said to be leading the chase.

Mourinho admits that the circumstances are far from ideal, with the Portuguese hoping to have seen a drawn out process brought to a close by now.

He told reporters when asked for an update on Eriksen after leaving the 27-year-old out of his plans for an FA Cup fourth round draw with Southampton: “I just want to say that this situation shouldn’t happen on the 25th of January. And it is not Tottenham’s fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation.

“The only thing I can say is Eriksen, since I arrive, he is behaving in a very, very professional way, with me and the team.

“Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice.”

While Eriksen appears destined to head for the exits at some stage, Mourinho concedes that Tottenham are likely to take up a purchase option in Giovani Lo Celso’s loan deal.

He said of the Argentine after seeing him catch the eye again in a 1-1 stalemate with the Saints: “It’s not an obligation, it’s an option.

“I think the boy is earning the decision. He’s making an easy decision for the club to execute the option.

“Incredible evolution since I arrived. Barely played a game, I think he played against , with me a little bit difficult to come in the first few weeks.

Article continues below

“But he understood what we wanted. Good learner, good kid and I think by himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option. That’s normal, he earned it.”

Mourinho was also quizzed on Danny Rose’s future, with the international left-back being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

The Spurs boss said when asked if he expects to see the 29-year-old see out the month in north London: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Not injured [today]. My decision.”