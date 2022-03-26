Eriksen reacts to emotional goal on Denmark return: 'I was pleased to show I can still play'

Christian Eriksen has said he's proud to show he can still still compete at a high level despite his cardiac arrest last summer at Euro 2020 that sidelined him for an extended period.

Eriksen made his Denmark return on Saturday, scoring within two minutes of coming on as a substitute while creating numerous other chances.

He indicated that he feels comfortable back with his international team-mates and is ready to help at the 2022 World Cup.

What has been said?

“I was pleased to show I can still play," Eriksen told Dutch TV. "It feels like I’ve never been away from the team. It was a bit emotional to be back in the national team but I’ve hardly missed any games over the last 10 years so I’m like part of the family.

He added to Sky Sports: "I felt very welcome [by the Netherlands fans]. I've been here before [for Ajax] for many years so of course they know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure.

"I was happy the ball came to me and of course, it was a lovely finish. To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."

The bigger picture

Eriksen's return is one of the most feel-good stories in world football, and his appearance with Denmark marked an important step in his journey.

Denmark next play against Serbia on March 29.

