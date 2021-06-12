Eriksen has sent message to Inter group chat following collapse, confirms CEO Marotta

The Nerazzurri attacking midfielder remains in a stable condition following medical attention at Parken Stadium in his first game of Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen sent a message to his Inter team-mates after his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 defeat to Finland on Saturday, says club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

The playmaker required extensive medical attention at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen late in the first half of his country's Group B opener against their Nordic rivals, with the game suspended for the best part of two hours following his removal to hospital.

The Nerazzurri attacking midfielder was subsequently said to be in a stable condition by UEFA and the Denmark FU (Football Union), with domestic team-mate Romelu Lukaku dedicating his opener in Belgium's subsequent 3-0 over Russia to his stricken friend.

What has been said?

“The players are very close and we all immediately communicated with each other after seeing those images," Marotta told Rai Sport.

"We didn’t want to be invasive and so tried to respect his convalescence once we had been reassured.

“I can only say that 10 minutes ago Eriksen himself sent a message in our internal chat and this confirms the bond between the players.”

Marotta rubbishes Covid claims

The 64-year-old was also quick to dismiss the notion that Eriksen had been struck by Covid-19, while adding that he and Inter were not at liberty to provide further details unless Denmark's medical team did so first.

Article continues below

“He did not have Covid and was not vaccinated either," Marotta added. "At this moment, Eriksen is under the guidance of the Danish medical staff.

"It is right that they release information, but I can say the Inter medical staff have been in contact with them from the start.”

Further reading