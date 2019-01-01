Eric Choupo-Moting nets brace as PSG decimate Toulouse

The Cameroon international was in a spectacular form to help the Parisians demolish the Stadium de Toulouse outfit

Eric Choupo-Moting scored twice in PSG’s 4-0 thumping of in Sunday’s game.

After a 2-1 defeat to last weekend, the international was at hand to help the Parisians return to winning ways after replacing injured Edinson Cavani in the 14th minute of the game.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring in the 50th minute before Mathieu Goncalves turned the ball into his own net five minutes later to double PSG’s lead.

The Cameroon international later completed his brace in the 73rd minute after receiving a pass from Juan Bernat.

Article continues below

Marquinhos sealed the victory for Thomas Tuchel’s men with seven minutes left to play, off Angel Di Maria’s assist.

international Idrissa Gueye made his debut appearance in the game, after switching from in the summer.

PSG climbed to third in the table with six points from three games. They take on newly-promoted Metz in their next league game on Friday.