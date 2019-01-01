McManaman rules out 3rd straight City loss to Spurs

The Liverpool legend believes that the 2018-19 English Premier League title race will go down to the wire and expects a big Manchester City response.

The English Premier League winner is the one thing missing on the resume of Steve McManaman for various reason but the midifielder who spent nine years with could see his former club raise the coveted trophy come the end of the 2018-19 season.

With no more than five rounds of matches left to go, Liverpool are sitting at the top of the perch, two points ahead of closest rivals albeit having played one match more. The Reds will face on Sunday and will have the luxury of watching how City fare against for the third time in 10 days.

Tottenham crushed City's dream in a fantastic second leg at the Etihad Stadium in midweek and will be looking to continue their recent impressive run against Pep Guardiola's side. However the 47-year-old McManaman feels that while hopeful, is not so confident of a third Spurs win in as many games.

"Tottenham the other day in the Champions League was a very difficult game because they were one nil behind. I still think Manchester City will beat Tottenham at the weekend. Tottenham have got a few more injuries that they’ve accumlated the other day.

"So I don’t think for the Premier League it changes much at all. Manchester City wanted to win all four, now they want to win three. If you’re a Liverpool fan, you’ll need them to slip up somewhere but they are still a very strong team," said McManaman in .

It has been 19 years since Liverpool last lifted a league title and that was back in the 1989-90 season when it was still the First Division title. Since the Premier League was introduced to the world, Liverpool had to watch by the sidelines as , , Manchester City, , and have all landed the big trophy.

McManaman was an integral part of the Liverpool team in the 90s that lifted the and League Cup but the closest he ever came to the league title was two third place finishes in the 1995-96 and 1997-98 seasons. He then went on to play for and for a brief period, City.

He is currently in Malaysia for the LFC World tour promotional event together with former team mates Jason McAteer and Sami Hyppia that is being held at 1 Utama Shopping Centre from April 19-21. Various activites are planned during the tour that includes a live match viewing of the crucial encounter against Cardiff.

