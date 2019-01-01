English League Cup: Leicester City’s Iheanacho sets personal best against Burton Albion

The 23-year-old maintained his impressive form in the competition as he helped the Foxes book a quarter-final place

Kelechi Iheanacho recorded a personal best in ’s 3-1 English League Cup triumph over Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The international put his side ahead in the seventh minute before Youri Tielemans and James Maddison completed the triumph against Nigel Clough’s men.

Although Liam Boyce found the net for the hosts, it stood as consolation with Brendan Rodgers’ side qualifying for the next round.

Well done @67Kelechi. Happy for you my man! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/y5wJ3LTHNR — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) October 29, 2019

Following Iheanacho’s contribution, he has now been directly involved in nine goals (six goals and three assists) across his 12 EFL Cup appearances for Leicester and combined.

Interestingly, his two goals this term have come in the competition – having found the net against Luton Town in September.

Article continues below

Despite this impressive stat, the Nigerian is enduring a torrid time at King Power Stadium following his inability to get regular playing time.

With his goal against Burton, Rodgers will be hoping that the former Manchester City man can continue with his goalscoring form as they look to overcome on Sunday.

They are third in the English topflight log with 20 points after 10 outings.