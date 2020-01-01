English football fans set to be allowed back into stadiums in October, says Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said there will be a pilot in August to check whether supporters in grounds are viable, with the hope of a full return in the autumn

English football will be played in front of fans again from October, according to government plans announced on Friday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said that from August 1, "we will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn."

If this goes according to plan, fans will then be allowed into stadiums for Premier League games and other sporting events from October 1.

He said: "From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadiums. In a Covid secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots."

Premier League matches have been played behind closed doors ever since the league restarted last month, following a three-month hiatus enforced by the outbreak of coronavirus. Strict social distancing measures have been put in place across British society, with social gatherings banned for several weeks.

Major sporting events due to take place in Britain this summer, such as Wimbledon and the women's European Championship, were cancelled or postponed, as was the men's competition, with the semis and final having been scheduled to be played at Wembley in London.

These measures have since started to be lifted, with shops, bars and cinemas among locations of social gatherings beginning to reopen, which has led to hopes that sporting events will soon be able to follow suit.

The return of supporters to stadiums would be hugely welcomed by English football clubs, especially those in the lower leagues who rely on matchday revenue and face immense financial constraints as a result of the impact of coronavirus.

Johnson's announcement raises the slight possibility that this year's final - re-scheduled for August 1 - could be played in front of some fans. However, it is more likely that small groups of supporters will not be allowed into grounds until the 2020-21 season has begun.

The current Premier League season concludes on July 26 and the 2020-21 campaign is potentially set to start either at the end of August or in the second week of September.

Details as to how the government plans will be implemented by football have not yet been revealed, with the possibility of social distancing being enforced in stadia in October, and grounds being unable to reopen at full capacity, still seemingly likely.