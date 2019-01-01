England wanted to make Bulgaria 'suffer' for racist chanting, says Henderson

The Three Lions midfielder says that his side stayed on the pitch in an effort to show fight against the home supporters

Jordan Henderson says that he and his team-mates wanted to make Bulgaria "suffer" in the wake of racist chants during Monday's qualifying clash.

Monday's match, a 6-0 England victory, was halted twice in the first half due to racial abuse from Bulgarian supporters.

Much of the pre-match talk centred around how the Three Lions would respond if an incident were to occur, and England manager Gareth Southgate left it up to the players to decide whether they should walk off or not.

In the end, the players opted to remain on the field, and Henderson says that part of the reason they opted to keep playing was because England's players wanted the home fans to "suffer" for their abuse.

“I obviously wasn’t happy with the situation that we were in, it wasn’t nice to be involved in and it shouldn’t be happening in 2019, it is very disappointing,” said the midfielder. “But at the same time, I felt as though as a team we dealt with it so well, we touched on it before we came here just in case it did happen and unfortunately it did.

"So we spoke together and the decision was that we carried on because if you leave the pitch and stop the game they win, really.

“That is how we looked at it and what the message was in the dressing room at half-time. We wanted to go out in the second half and make them suffer and make their team suffer on the pitch and I think we did that.”

Henderson went on to praise debutant Tyrone Mings, who saw his first England cap marred by the home supporters' actions.

However, Henderson said that he believes the defender played well despite the circumstances as he handled himself perfectly in the face of the controversy.

“It shouldn’t be happening and will obviously tarnish that. But at the same time I thought he dealt with the situation so, so well," he said.

"It was a top performance for his debut, I thought he was magnificent. That just shows the character in him and in the team and it will just make us stronger, no doubt.

"We stayed together like we should have and we spoke about it before, handled it well and if one player didn’t want to carry on we would have stopped playing, simple as that, no problem. But everyone wanted to carry on and we wanted to let football do the talking.”

Henderson added: “We are obviously happy with the performance but still feel like it shouldn’t be happening in this day and age. To hear the announcement about the racism and then the whole stadium whistling was a bit strange. I’m sure something will be done.”