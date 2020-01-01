England & Spurs legend Greaves to continue recovery at home after being discharged from hospital

The former striker has returned to his residence with his wife after a health scare which saw him hospitalised last week

Legendary former and striker Jimmy Greaves has returned home from hospital to continue his recovery from illness.

Greaves was admitted to a hospital in Essex on April 8 and underwent tests on a non-coronavirus related problem.

The 80-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest English footballers in history owing to his performances for the likes of and Spurs, as well as his country.

And his agent Terry Baker has now provided an update on Greaves' condition via social media, while also thanking those who have been in touch with "goodwill messages".

A statement released on Greaves' Facebook page on Wednesday reads: "We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene. He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward.

"I've spoken with his sons and they have asked for the press to respect his and the family's privacy at this emotional time and we sincerely hope there will be further good news in the weeks to come.

"If and when there is any more news we will let you all know. Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages.

"We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts and it's lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the World."

Greaves son Andy also confirmed the news while speaking to the media and expressed his gratitude towards the NHS workers who have been treating his father over the last week.

“Mum was delighted to welcome Dad home last night and we can’t thank the doctors and nurses, and all the NHS staff who cared for him, enough,” Andrew Greaves said.

“He hasn’t been a well man for some time but the way he keeps fighting everything that comes at him continues to make us proud. As well as all those who have cared for Dad in the past week, and in the past five years, we would like to thank the public for their support.

“Dad has been touched by all the messages we have been able to pass on – it means a lot to him and to us as a family.”

Greaves enjoyed spells at Chelsea, West Ham and during his professional career, but earned his place in the hall of fame while at Tottenham - where he became the club's all-time leading scorer with 266 goals.

He also found the net 44 times in 57 outings for England and was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.