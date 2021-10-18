England ordered to play behind closed doors following Euro 2020 final incidents at Wembley

England have been ordered to play without fans for their next two home matches, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

The punishment stems from this past summer's Euro 2020 final, which saw ticketless England fans clash with police and stewards as they forced their way into the stadium.

With the decision by UEFA, there will be no fans at England's opening game of their 2022-23 Nations League campaign, while the FA has also been fined €100,000 (£85k/$116k) as part of the punishment

What was said?

A statement from UEFA, released on Monday, reads:"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium, London, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the English Football Association, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has today taken the following decision:

"To order the English Football Association to play its next two (2) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years from the date of the present decision, for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium.

"To fine the English Football Association €100,000 for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems."

What happened?

Ahead of July's Euro 2020 finale between England and Italy, there were several incidents of crowd trouble at Wembley.

Despite seeing Wembley's capacity reduced due to coronavirus restrictions, ticketless fans stormed the stadium leading up to the match, leading to crowd trouble in the leadup to and after kickoff.

Shortly after, UEFA charged England with four breaches of the body's regulations.

At the time, the FA in a statement called the incidents "entirely unacceptable", while labelling the individuals involved "an embarrassment to the England team".

A Wembley spokesman, meanwhile, added on the day: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.

"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

In total, there were 19 police officers injured during the operation, with 49 arrests made.

