'Five cleansheets but no Golden Glove' - Why England's Jordan Pickford won't win Euro 2020 recognition?

The Three Lions are through to their first major final since 1966 but Pickford might not win the end-of-tournament award..

England will be hoping to bring football 'home' when they take on Italy at Wembley in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s team are in form and seem to be really clicking in attack, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane peaking at the right time.

However, the Azzurri must also try and break down England's backline that has yet to concede from open play in this tournament. Jordan Pickford in goal has been brilliant for the Three Lions and the Everton goalkeeper has played every single minute for the side.

While Harry Kane, with four goals to his name, has a chance of winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Jordan Pickford might not be so lucky with respect to the Golden Glove despite being head and shoulders above any other keeper.

Who has kept the most cleansheets in Euro 2020?

Jordan Pickford is well clear in this list, keeping five cleansheets in six matches, with only Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard managing to score a goal past the England goalkeeper. It must be noted that Pickford is yet to concede from open play, with Damsgaard's goal coming from a direct free-kick.

Goalkeeper Team Cleansheets Goals conceded Saves Made Jordan Pickford England 5 1 11 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy 3 3 9 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 3 3 14 Tomáš Vaclík Czech Republic 2 4 14 Robin Olsen Sweden 2 4 12

Why Pickford will not win the Euro 2020 Golden Glove?

Despite what transpires in the Euro 2020 final, Jordan Pickford is guaranteed to finish the tournament as the goalkeeper with the most cleansheets.

However, the 27-year-old will not win the Golden Glove at the tournament. Why? Simply because UEFA historically does not hand out Golden Glove at the Euros.

So officially, Pickford will not be handed the Golden Glove award but unofficially, he will be considered the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

Which all awards are handed out at Euro 2020?

There are six post-tournament awards at Euro 2020. But no Golden Glove.

Player of the tournament - awarded to the best player of the tournament

- awarded to the best player of the tournament Golden Boot - awarded to the top goalscorer

- awarded to the top goalscorer Silver Boot - awarded to the second-highest goalscorer

- awarded to the second-highest goalscorer Bronze boot - awarded to the third-highest goalscorer

- awarded to the third-highest goalscorer Young Player of the tournament - awarded to the tournament's best U21 player.

- awarded to the tournament's best U21 player. Team of the tournament - awarded to the best combined team of players at the tournament

